COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir records 3,967 cases, 71 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 3,967 fresh coronavirus cases taking the infection tally to 2,51,919 while 71 fatalities in a span of 24 hours took the death toll to 3,293 in the union territory, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,704 were reported from the Jammu division and 2,263 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 666 cases, followed by 522 in Jammu district and 454 in Budgam district.

The number of active cases was 50,925 in the union territory, while 1,97,701 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The union territory recorded its second biggest single-day spike in the death toll with 71 patients succumbing to the disease in the past 24 hours.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 3,293.

