Gujarat sees 6,447 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths; 9,557 recover

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:21 IST
Gujarat reported 6,447 COVID- 19 cases and 9,557 recoveries on Tuesday, while the day also saw 67 deaths from the infection, an official said.

The state's caseload stands at 7,66,201, including 9,269 deaths, he said.

The recovery count in the state has reached 6,60,489, leaving it with an active caseload of 96,443, of which 755 are on ventilator support, the official added.

''Ahmedabad reported 1,895 new cases, the highest for any district, followed by Vadodara with 639, Surat 466, Junagadh 341, Rajkot 290, and Jamnagar 244. Ahmedabad saw 12 deaths during the day, followed by 11 in Surat, seven in Rajkot, four in Vadodara and three in Junagadh, among others,'' he said.

An official release said no vaccination drive was held on Tuesday due to cyclone Tauktae which made landfall in the state late Monday night.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,66,201, new cases 6,447, death toll 9,269, discharged 6,60,489, active cases 96,443, people tested so far - figures not released.

