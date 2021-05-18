Left Menu

PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:23 IST
32 people in village in Uttarakhand test positive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The second coronavirus wave is spreading fast to the villages of Uttarakhand with 32 residents of a village in Pauri Garhwal district testing positive on Tuesday.

A villager said they had attended a marriage ceremony in the village on May 2, following which they began showing symptoms of COVID like fever and cough. Their samples were taken for testing on May 11.

Thirty-two out of a total of 97 people of Majhgaon village in Chaubattakhal were found infected with the virus on Tuesday, Subdivisional Magistrate Sandip Kumar said.

They have been put in home isolation and given medicine kits, while the village has been declared a containment zone, he said.

They will be kept in home isolation for the time being and shifted to a COVID Care centre in Satpuli if their condition deteriorates, he said.

Last Friday, 51 residents of Kurkhyal and six of another adjoining village in Pauri districts had tested positive for the virus. PTI CORR ALM HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

