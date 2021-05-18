Left Menu

Maha sees 28,438 new COVID-19 cases, 52,898 recoveries;679 die

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 28,438 fresh coronavirus positive cases, a drop of 1,822 compared to Monday's detections, and 679 deaths, the state health department said.

The state's overall case tally now stands at 54,33,506 and the toll at 83,777, it said.

Maharashtra had on Monday reported 26,616 infections and 516 COVID-19 fatalities.

Of the 679 deaths, 422 occurred over the past 48 hours, while 257 fatalities had taken place last week, but they were added to the overall toll data on Tuesday, the department said.

Some of the earlier deaths, which had taken place before the last week, were also added to the cumulative report. The figure for the cumulative deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday was 82,486, which is now increased by 1,291 to 83,777.

There has been no official comment from the state government over the change in reporting the COVID-19 deaths.

Till May 16 evening, COVID-19 deaths that had occurred over a week ago also used to be included in the daily reporting.

However, the state stopped reporting the deaths in this manner from Monday.

A total of 52,898 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 49,27,480.

The state is now left with 4,19,727 active cases.

The case recovery rate in Maharashtra now stands at 90.69 per cent, while the mortality rate is 1.54 per cent, the statement said, adding the case positivity rate continues to be at 17.2 per cent, as per the department.

Mumbai city reported 961 new cases, taking its tally to 6,90,023, while 44 new deaths pushed the toll to 14,316, it said.

The Mumbai division, which includes the MMR region and satellite towns, reported 2,559 fresh cases and 129 fatalities, including 58 from municipal areas in Vasai and Virar, during the day.

The Nashik division saw 5,308 cases and Ahmednagar district 1,917.

A total of 1,284 cases were reported from rural parts of the Nashik district.

The Nashik division also reported 85 casualties- 22 in rural areas, 15 in Nashik city and Nandurbar district, 12 in Jalgaon and 11 in Ahmednagar district, the department said.

The Pune division added 7,160 new cases and 84 deaths.

The Solapur division reported 2,106 cases.

Pune rural areas reported 2,053 infections and Pune city 1,090.

Satara added 1,270 new infections.

Of the 84 deaths, 34 occurred in Satara alone followed by 26 in Solapur, 13 in Pune city and 11 in its rural parts, the department said.

Rural areas in Sangli and Kolhapur added 1,740 and 1,250 fresh cases, respectively.

At 194, the Kolhapur division reported one of its worst numbers of COVID-19 fatalities.

In the Marathwada region, the Aurangabad division added 1,034 new cases and seven deaths.

While most of the districts in the Latur division reported a fall in new cases, Beed district added 1,295 infections to the Latur division's tally of 2,468 cases on Tuesday.

Similarly, out of 63 deaths, 27 were reported from Beed, while 12 deaths occurred in Latur and 10 in Osmanabad district, the department said.

The Akola division reported 3,294 cases and 53 deaths, of which Amaravati district added 13 fatalities, Yavatmal 12 and Akola 10, it said.

The Nagpur division's caseload went up by 2,605 while the fatality count rose by 64, including 20 in Nagpur city and 16 in Chandrapur, the department said.

With 2,50,310 new tests, Maharashtra has so far examined 3,15,88,717 samples.

A total of 30,97,161 people are in home quarantine and 25,004 are in institutional quarantine, the department said.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 54,33,506; new cases: 28,438; deaths: 83,777; discharged: 49,27,480; active cases: 4,19,727; people tested so far: 3,15,88,717.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

