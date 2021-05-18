Left Menu

J-K orders 1.2 cr COVID vaccines

An order for 1.2 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been placed as part of ongoing vaccination drive in the valley, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole informed on Tuesday.

ANI | Kashmir (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:35 IST
J-K orders 1.2 cr COVID vaccines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An order for 1.2 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been placed as part of ongoing vaccination drive in the valley, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole informed on Tuesday. However, there can be a difficulty as other states have also placed orders, he added.

"So far, the vaccination is going on at a good pace. Jammu and Kashmir has even touched the 50,000 daily doses of vaccination during the ongoing drive," said Pole. He further said that the vaccination of age group above 45 is going on in full swing and the rate in Jammu and Kashmir is 61 per cent against the 33 per cent national rate which is almost double the size of the national-level percentage. The Divisional Commissioner hoped that the remaining population in the above 45 age group shall be vaccinated in the coming days.

Pole said, "For the vaccination of 18- 45 age group, Jammu and Kashmir needs vaccine doses for 37 lakh population for which registration process has been started and shall commence soon." Urging people to register themselves, the Divisional Commissioner said that the vaccination for this age group shall be prioritized as first public contacts including shopkeepers, drivers, employees and others who come in public contact and shall be given the doses on priority for containment of the spread of COVID-19 virus.

According to Pandurang K Pole, the rate of daily COVID-19 positive patients is getting stabilised by 10-12 per cent in Kashmir over the past few days. The Divisional Commissioner said this while commenting on the current situation of the pandemic. He also said there are chances the mortality rate will remain the same or increase in the next few days.

Stressing that the Administration has been taking every possible step to contain the spread of the virus, Pole said the demand for oxygen beds has been also eased out as the number of beds has been increased at all dedicated COVID-19 hospitals including SKIMS Soura and SMSH territory care hospitals. He said Kashmir is in a comfortable position now as there are five oxygen manufacturing plants while 20 more oxygen generation plants have been installed at different hospitals. He also said people should avoid believing in baseless allegations of oxygen supply shortage. Instead, everybody should work as a team to overcome this pandemic.

He appealed to people to remain watchful and comply with all government instructions religiously for containment of COVID- 19 during the ongoing second wave. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minda Corp posts Rs 12.92 cr profit for Jan-Mar

Auto components maker Minda Corporation on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 12.92 crore for the March quarter against a loss of Rs 299.78 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose by 45 per cent to Rs 801.30 cror...

Leading Bihar cardiologist succumbs to COVID at Hyderabad hospital

A leading cardiologist of Bihar, who was recently airlifted to Hyderabad for treatment of COVID- related complications, on Tuesday breathed his last at a hospital in the southern city, according to information received here.Condolences came...

Afghanistan 'ready' to fight Taliban after US pullout: President Ghani

The Afghan government is ready to fight against the Taliban after the full withdrawal of foreign troops from the country, said President Ashraf Ghani as the US announced the completion of up to 20 per cent troops from the war-torn country. ...

Sadananda Gowda reviews availability of medicines for COVID19 management

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Sadananda Gowda held a meeting today with senior officials Department of Pharmaceuticals to review the availability of medicines being used in the management of COVID19.In a tweet shared by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021