PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:37 IST
Mumbai reports less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases after two and half months

Mumbai reported 953 new coronavirus infections and 44 fatalities on Tuesday, taking its tally of cases to 6,90,889 and death toll to 14,352, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

For the first time since March 2 the city reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, though the number of tests also dropped.

On March 2, the financial capital of the country had recorded 849 COVID-19 cases, after which daily infections surged to four digits.

On Monday, the city had logged 1,240 new cases and 48 fatalities.

However, there was also a considerable decrease in the number of COVID-19 tests. The BMC's data showed that 17,920 tests were conducted since Monday evening, taking the tally of tests to 59,34,165.

Till last week, more than 20,000 samples were being tested in the city daily.

Recoveries outnumbered the new infections on Tuesday, which reduced the number of active COVID-19 cases to 32,925.

As many as 2,258 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 6,41,598.

The city's recovery rate is now 93 per cent.

The city had witnessed 11,163 new infections -- its highest so far -- on April 4, 2021. The highest 90 fatalities were reported on May 1, 2021.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases -- period during which the caseload doubles -- also improved to 255 days.

The city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between May 9 to May 15 was 0.27 per cent.

There are 78 active containment zones in slums and chawls and 305 buildings have been currently sealed after coronavirus patients were found there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

