COVID: Punjab sees record 231 more deaths, 7,143 new cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:40 IST
COVID: Punjab sees record 231 more deaths, 7,143 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab on Tuesday registered a record 231 deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 12,317, while 7,143 fresh cases took the tally to 5,11,652, according to a medical bulletin.

The state's single-day recoveries, which were registered at 8,174, again surpassed the single-day infections of 7,143.

The number of active cases also dropped from 73,616 on Monday to 72,277, according to the bulletin.

Thirty-four deaths were reported from Bathinda, 21 from Ludhiana, 19 each from Muktsar and Patiala and 16 from Amritsar, among the fatalities witnessed in the past 24 hours.

Ludhiana reported the maximum 991 cases, followed by 754 in Bathinda, 717 in Mohali and 663 in Jalandhar, among fresh cases.

The state's positivity rate stood at 11.51 per cent, it said. With 8,174 recoveries, the number of those recovered reached 4,27,058, the bulletin stated.

There are 422 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 1,213 other critical patients and 8,202 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 83,37,236 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered 526 cases, taking the count to 56,513, according to a medical bulletin.

Tuesday's single-day cases was lower than 620 registered on Monday.

Six more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the toll to 647.

The number of active cases dropped from 7,382 on Monday to 7,035, it said. With 867 patients being discharged after recovery, the number of those recovered reached 48,831, the bulletin said.

A total of 4,68,017 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,10,333 tested negative while reports of 181 samples were awaited, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

