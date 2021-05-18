Left Menu

Ganjam district starts special drive on oxygen level checking

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:55 IST
Ahead to the door-to door health screening of the people across Odisha from May 24, the Ganjam district administration Tuesday launched a special drive on oxygen level checking in its jurisdiction, official sources said.

The door-to-door oxygen checking will continue for a week in the district.

''There will be no clash of the state-level survey.

After getting the guidelines of door-to door survey from the state, we will also follow the state guidelines,'' said Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Asha, Anganwadi workers and ANMs will be involved to check the oxygen saturation of the people. Besides screening the temperature and influenza-like symptoms, administration would stress on the screening of the oxygen level of the people this time as several asymptomatic people were seen to fall seriously ill because of the sudden dip of their SpO2 level, he said.

The motive is to identify the Covid symptomatic and asymptomatic people with low saturation level early and to provide treatment to control deaths, said the collector.

''We have decided to categorize three types of the people, in respect of their SpO2 level. First, the screeners will categorize the persons having the oxygen level between 95 to 100 and subsequently 92 to 95 and below'', he said People having SpO2 level below 90, will be treated at the community health centre (CHC), he said.

All the CHCs in the district have been declared as the Covid Care Hospitals and have at least 10 beds with oxygen support reserved for the Covid-19 patients. The doctors of the CHC will take a decision about referring to the patient, if his/her condition is serious, said the collector.

It was the second phase of door-to-door screening in the district. The first phase of the week-long door to door survey was conducted on April 20.

In the first phase they have identified as many as 1,123 symptomatic persons and provided treatment to them.

During the period, they had screened over 14.42 lakh people in rural and urban areas, sources said.

Ganjam, which was one of the hotspots in the country during the first wave of the COVID-19, had successfully controlled the spread of the infection by launching door to door surveys at least eight times to find out the symptomatic people and to treat them at the early stage.

Tracing, testing and timely treatment were some of the measures adopted by the district authorities to contain the pandemic in the first wave of the infection in the district last year, the collector said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

