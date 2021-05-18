Left Menu

Delhi govt will bear medical expenses of Covid-positive doctor of Raja Harishchandra Hospital: Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the Delhi government will take care of the medical expenses of a Covid-positive doctor battling for life in a private hospital in Gurgaon.Have spoken to the family of Dr Amit Gupta, who contracted the infection while he was on duty Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:57 IST
Delhi govt will bear medical expenses of Covid-positive doctor of Raja Harishchandra Hospital: Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the Delhi government will take care of the medical expenses of a Covid-positive doctor battling for life in a private hospital in Gurgaon.

''Have spoken to the family of Dr Amit Gupta, who contracted the infection while he was on duty Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital. The Delhi government will bear his medical expenses,'' the minister tweeted. ''Our corona warriors are our strength and the Delhi government stands with them in these tough times,'' he said. Dr Gupta’s sister Anna Gupta her brother worked in the Covid ward of the Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital for over a year. He first experienced Covid symptoms on April 19 and tested positive two days later.

Since there was no bed available at the hospital, his colleagues treated him in the duty room and did their best, Anna said.

He was taken to Shri Agrasen International Hospital when his condition deteriorated and later to Medanta Hospital on May 11.

Dr. Gupta's family said he is on a ventilator. Citing Dr Gupta’s case, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) had recently written to Jain, requesting him to provide cashless treatment facility for infected doctors admitted in hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minda Corp posts Rs 12.92 cr profit for Jan-Mar

Auto components maker Minda Corporation on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 12.92 crore for the March quarter against a loss of Rs 299.78 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose by 45 per cent to Rs 801.30 cror...

Leading Bihar cardiologist succumbs to COVID at Hyderabad hospital

A leading cardiologist of Bihar, who was recently airlifted to Hyderabad for treatment of COVID- related complications, on Tuesday breathed his last at a hospital in the southern city, according to information received here.Condolences came...

Afghanistan 'ready' to fight Taliban after US pullout: President Ghani

The Afghan government is ready to fight against the Taliban after the full withdrawal of foreign troops from the country, said President Ashraf Ghani as the US announced the completion of up to 20 per cent troops from the war-torn country. ...

Sadananda Gowda reviews availability of medicines for COVID19 management

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Sadananda Gowda held a meeting today with senior officials Department of Pharmaceuticals to review the availability of medicines being used in the management of COVID19.In a tweet shared by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021