Left Menu

Vaccination for India's large population can't be completed within 2-3 months: Adar Poonawalla

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said his firm has "never exported vaccines at the cost of the people of India."

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:05 IST
Vaccination for India's large population can't be completed within 2-3 months: Adar Poonawalla
SII CEO Adar Poonawalla. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Shalini Bhardwaj The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said his firm has "never exported vaccines at the cost of the people of India."

Referring to India's vaccination drive, Poonawalla, in a media statement issued today said being the second most populous country in the world and the vaccination drive for such a large population cannot be completed within two or three months. He further added that it will take another two to three years for the entire world population to get fully vaccinated.

"People do not tend to realise that we are amongst the two most populous countries in the world. A vaccination drive for such a large population cannot be completed within 2-3 months , as there are several factors and challenges involved. It would take 2-3 years for the entire world population to get fully vaccinated," stated Poonawalla. Poonawalla also explained the circumstances in which consignments of vaccines were exported abroad and the commitments made by the government in the initial stages of the pandemic last year.

"Serum has delivered more than 200 million doses, even though we received EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) two months after the US pharma companies. If we look at total doses produced and delivered, we rank amongst the top three in the world. We continue to scale up manufacturing and priortise India. We also hope to start delvering to COVAX and other countries by the end of this year," he said in the statement. The statement further read, "We must understand that this pandemic is not limited by geographic or political boundaries. We will not be safe till everyone globally is able to defeat this virus at a global scale. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress amid Republican resistance

A proposal to create a 911-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trumps supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former ...

Security forces recover pistols, grenades in Poonch border district in J-K

Security forces recovered two pistols and 11 grenades during a search operation in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.The weapons, smuggled from across the Line of Control LoC, were found hidden at...

Nepal: Three dozen tents blown off at Everest Camp, one Sherpa dead under cyclone Tauktae effect

As Nepal has alerted mountaineers about the danger of potential massive snowfalls sparked by cyclone Tauktae, gusty winds have blown off nearly three dozen tents at Camp IV of Mount Everest, while a Sherpa guide died on on the worlds highe...

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

Amazon.com Inc told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending its moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software until further notice.The company in June 2020 had issued the moratorium for one year, halting a business it had long defe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021