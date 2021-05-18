Sadananda Gowda reviews availability of medicines for COVID19 management
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Sadananda Gowda held a meeting today with senior officials Department of Pharmaceuticals to review the availability of medicines being used in the management of COVID19.
In a tweet shared by the Minister, he said that the Department of Pharmaceuticals is working closely with the States to ensure uninterrupted availability of medicines across the country.
(With Inputs from PIB)
