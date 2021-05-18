Left Menu

Leading Bihar cardiologist succumbs to COVID at Hyderabad hospital

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:13 IST
Leading Bihar cardiologist succumbs to COVID at Hyderabad hospital

A leading cardiologist of Bihar, who was recently airlifted to Hyderabad for treatment of COVID- related complications, on Tuesday breathed his last at a hospital in the southern city, according to information received here.

Condolences came pouring in for Dr Prabhat Kumar, credited with having launched the first angioplasty facility in the city, as the news of his death spread.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister and local MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, state health minister Mangal Pandey and leader of opposition in the assembly Tejashwi Yadav were among those who expressed their shock and surprise over the death.

Dr Kumar had tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus in the beginning of the month, admitted to a hospital here and taken to Hyderabad a few weeks later by an air ambulance after his condition deteriorated.

Tejashwi Yadav also alleged on Twitter that Bihar has lost the maximum number of medical practitioners to COVID 19 because the state ''failed to provide protective gears... as per standard safety protocols''.

He also posted a list titled ''state wise doctors martyrs IMA COVID registry'' as per which 269 doctors have lost their lives to the deadly coronavirus across the country, out of whom 78 from Bihar followed by Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (28) and Andhra Pradesh (22).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress amid Republican resistance

A proposal to create a 911-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trumps supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former ...

Security forces recover pistols, grenades in Poonch border district in J-K

Security forces recovered two pistols and 11 grenades during a search operation in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.The weapons, smuggled from across the Line of Control LoC, were found hidden at...

Nepal: Three dozen tents blown off at Everest Camp, one Sherpa dead under cyclone Tauktae effect

As Nepal has alerted mountaineers about the danger of potential massive snowfalls sparked by cyclone Tauktae, gusty winds have blown off nearly three dozen tents at Camp IV of Mount Everest, while a Sherpa guide died on on the worlds highe...

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

Amazon.com Inc told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending its moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software until further notice.The company in June 2020 had issued the moratorium for one year, halting a business it had long defe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021