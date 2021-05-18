Rats nibble newborn's toe, heel in Indore hospital

By Atik Patel In an apparent case of gross laxity at a government-run hospital, rats nibbled the newborn's toe and heel in the nursery care unit.

The incident took place on Sunday at Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantarao (MY) hospital. Hospital Superintendent Dr PS Thakur initially sought to evade the questions posed by media but later said a three-member committee of doctors has been formed to probe the incident.

Dr Thakur said he was informed on Monday that a woman named Priyanka gave birth to a premature child who was admitted in a nursery ward. "Some rats nibbled the newborn's toe and heel. A three-member committee of doctors have been formed and an appropriate action will be taken in case of any carelessness. The child's already under treatment," he said.

Child's father Kishan Daima expressed his anguish at the arrangements in the hospital and alleged slackness. "At 3 am on Monday, my wife went to feed the child and got to know of about rats nibbling the child's toe and heel. My baby didn't have his toe. Priyanka herself informed the hospital staff and only then my baby got the dressing. Where were they at the time of incident?," he asked. (ANI)

