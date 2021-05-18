Left Menu

Chhattisgarh records 6,477 new COVID-19 cases, 153 deaths

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:29 IST
Chhattisgarh records 6,477 new COVID-19 cases, 153 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 6,477 new COVID-19casesand 153 more deaths, taking the infection count to 9,25,531 and the toll to 12,036, a health department official said.

The number of recoveries reached 8,23,113 after 1,511 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 9,739 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The number of activecasesin the state stood at 90,382, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 382 newcases,taking its count of infection to 1,53,610, including 3,015 deaths.

Among other districts, Korea recorded 573 newcases, Surajpur 488 and Janjgir-Champa 450, he said.

With69,873 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state rose to83,06,250, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases9,25,531, Newcases6,477, Deaths 12,036, Recovered 8,23,113, Activecases90,382, Total tests so far 83,06,250.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress amid Republican resistance

A proposal to create a 911-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trumps supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former ...

Security forces recover pistols, grenades in Poonch border district in J-K

Security forces recovered two pistols and 11 grenades during a search operation in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.The weapons, smuggled from across the Line of Control LoC, were found hidden at...

Nepal: Three dozen tents blown off at Everest Camp, one Sherpa dead under cyclone Tauktae effect

As Nepal has alerted mountaineers about the danger of potential massive snowfalls sparked by cyclone Tauktae, gusty winds have blown off nearly three dozen tents at Camp IV of Mount Everest, while a Sherpa guide died on on the worlds highe...

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

Amazon.com Inc told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending its moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software until further notice.The company in June 2020 had issued the moratorium for one year, halting a business it had long defe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021