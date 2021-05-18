Telangana signs MoU with National Health Authority to implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Telangana state medical and health department signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Health Authority in order to provide medical services under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, informed the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday. Following this, the state Medical and health department finalised the guidelines for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the state. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to ensure extending of the medical services in tune with the guidelines.

Principal Secretary, Telangana Medical and Health Department issued orders to Aarogyasri Health Care trust CEO in this regard. Telangana Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting with the concerned officials at Pragathi Bhavan here on the COVID situation.

He asked the officials to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen in the future and instructed the officials to set up an additional plant to produce 100 MT of liquid Oxygen in Hyderabad. He also appealed to the people seeking Covid treatment to get admitted to government hospitals and take advantage of the availability of beds, oxygen and free treatment, food, medicines and other facilities, instead of spending money in private hospitals. (ANI)

