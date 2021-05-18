Left Menu

Telangana signs MoU with National Health Authority to implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Telangana state medical and health department signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Health Authority in order to provide medical services under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, informed the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:37 IST
Telangana signs MoU with National Health Authority to implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana state medical and health department signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Health Authority in order to provide medical services under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, informed the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday. Following this, the state Medical and health department finalised the guidelines for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the state. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to ensure extending of the medical services in tune with the guidelines.

Principal Secretary, Telangana Medical and Health Department issued orders to Aarogyasri Health Care trust CEO in this regard. Telangana Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting with the concerned officials at Pragathi Bhavan here on the COVID situation.

He asked the officials to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen in the future and instructed the officials to set up an additional plant to produce 100 MT of liquid Oxygen in Hyderabad. He also appealed to the people seeking Covid treatment to get admitted to government hospitals and take advantage of the availability of beds, oxygen and free treatment, food, medicines and other facilities, instead of spending money in private hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress amid Republican resistance

A proposal to create a 911-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trumps supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former ...

Security forces recover pistols, grenades in Poonch border district in J-K

Security forces recovered two pistols and 11 grenades during a search operation in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.The weapons, smuggled from across the Line of Control LoC, were found hidden at...

Nepal: Three dozen tents blown off at Everest Camp, one Sherpa dead under cyclone Tauktae effect

As Nepal has alerted mountaineers about the danger of potential massive snowfalls sparked by cyclone Tauktae, gusty winds have blown off nearly three dozen tents at Camp IV of Mount Everest, while a Sherpa guide died on on the worlds highe...

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

Amazon.com Inc told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending its moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software until further notice.The company in June 2020 had issued the moratorium for one year, halting a business it had long defe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021