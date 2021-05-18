Left Menu

K'taka govt issues guidelines for optimal use of Remdesivir in COVID-19 hospitals

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:51 IST
Aimed at ensuring optimal use of Remdesivir, Karnataka government on Tuesday issued guidelines directing all healthcare facilities in the state to follow it in letter and spirit.

It also calls for each healthcare facility to form a Remdesivir Audit Committee and submit a report on the use to the expert committees constituted.

According to the circular issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Jawaid Akhtar, Remdesivir's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) may be considered only in patients with moderate to severe disease (requiring supplemental oxygen), and has no renal or hepatic dysfunction.

Also, to those who are within 10 days of onset of symptoms, it said, it is not to be used in patients who are not on oxygen support or in home settings.

Injection Remdesivir shall be used in the wards of Designated COVID-19 Health Centre (DCHC) and Designated COVID-19 hospital, it added.

Noting that the state is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 and as there is a rapid surge of coronavirus positive cases, the circular said, the demand for Remdesivir has increased in both government and private healthcare institutions.

The data on the consumption of Remdesivir by the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients has revealed that there is an indiscriminate use of Remdesivir in many hospitals, it said, adding its optimal use needs to be ensured both for better healthcare of the patient as well as the curtailment of wastage of the drug.

The Clinical Expert Committee of Karnataka has laid down the guidelines for minimising wastage and rational use of Remdesivir in healthcare facilities.

It is the responsibility of the health team to judiciously use the drug and the responsibility of the hospital administrators to monitor and audit its use, the circular said.

Each facility shall also form a Remdesivir Audit Committee and submit a report on the use pre and post audit to the expert committees constituted, it added.

Further, the expert committees shall review the action taken by the healthcare facilities in this regard, it said.

All the healthcare facilities in Karnataka are hereby directed to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit and report compliance to the respective BBMP/District Level Expert Committees, it further said, adding the district authorities are instructed to monitor the implementation for better utilisation of Remdesivir.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

