124 COVID deaths, 7,774 new cases

Haryana reported 124 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll to 6,923, while 7,774 new infections pushed the tally to 7,09,689, the Health Department said.

According to a health bulletin, the deaths include 14 from Gurgaon, 10 each from Hisar and Karnal, nine from Jind and eight each from Rewari, Ambala and Faridabad districts.

Among the districts to report a big spike in cases include Gurgaon (1,247), Hisar (630) and Sirsa (691).

The total active cases were 75,914, while 6,26,852 people have recovered.

The test positivity rate was 8.48 per cent, while the recovery rate was 88.33 per cent. PTI SUN VSD HMB

