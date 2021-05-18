Left Menu

France reports 4,015 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

The daily COVID-19 death tally in hospitals increased by 187 to 81,692, compared with an increase of 196 on Monday. The ministry also reported 17,210 new cases on Tuesday versus 3,350 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 5.89 million cases.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-05-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 23:13 IST
France reports 4,015 people in intensive care units with COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The pressure on French hospitals from the coronavirus epidemic eased further on Tuesday with the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) down by 171 to 4,015, as the country prepares for a new easing of coronavirus constraints.

From Wednesday, non-essential retail outlets will be able to reopen to customers for the first time in six weeks as France gradually winds down its third national lockdown in little more than a year. The daily COVID-19 death tally in hospitals increased by 187 to 81,692, compared with an increase of 196 on Monday.

The ministry also reported 17,210 new cases on Tuesday versus 3,350 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 5.89 million cases. There are less cases reported on Mondays as less testing is carried out during the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TDP to boycott budget session of Andhra assembly on May 20

Telugu Desam Party TDP on Tuesday announced that it would boycott the single-day budget session of the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly on May 20 in protest against the unilateral, undemocratic and illogical decisions of the government led by ...

U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress amid Republican resistance

A proposal to create a 911-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trumps supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former ...

Security forces recover pistols, grenades in Poonch border district in J-K

Security forces recovered two pistols and 11 grenades during a search operation in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.The weapons, smuggled from across the Line of Control LoC, were found hidden at...

Nepal: Three dozen tents blown off at Everest Camp, one Sherpa dead under cyclone Tauktae effect

As Nepal has alerted mountaineers about the danger of potential massive snowfalls sparked by cyclone Tauktae, gusty winds have blown off nearly three dozen tents at Camp IV of Mount Everest, while a Sherpa guide died on on the worlds highe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021