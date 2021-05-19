Assam reports 73 more COVID deaths, 5,835 fresh cases

Left Menu

This includes 7,49,130 second dose.It said that a total of 60,772 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, down from 69,071 on Monday.Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Tezpur Medical College and Hospital and directed officials to ensure service of senior doctors in the rank of associate professor, assistant professor or registrar at night to reduce the mortality of critical COVID-19 patients during late night hours.Sarma said that he would personally make video calls at 2 am every night to doctors on duty as no complacency could be allowed during these difficult times, an official release said.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Assam reported 73 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday taking the death toll to 2,344, while 5,835 new cases pushed the tally to 3,40,858, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

Currently, the state has a total of 46,393 active cases, the NHM said.

Altogether 4,311 patients recovered from COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 2,90,774 in the state.

Of the fresh fatalities, 16 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district and seven from Kamrup district. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The NHM said that 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by coronavirus as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 5,835 patients against testing of 90,251 samples on Tuesday, Assam reported a positivity rate of 6.47 per cent.

The state had recorded 6,394 positive cases on Monday against testing of 91,481 samples. Altogether 96,74,434 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Out of the new cases, the highest 921 patients were detected in the state capital, followed by 451 in Nagaon, 445 in Dibrugarh and 410 in Kamrup.

The NHM said that a total of 35,30,677 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 7,49,130 second dose.

It said that a total of 60,772 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, down from 69,071 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Tezpur Medical College and Hospital and directed officials to ensure service of senior doctors in the rank of associate professor, assistant professor or registrar at night to reduce the mortality of critical COVID-19 patients during late night hours.

''Sarma said that he would personally make video calls at 2 am every night to doctors on duty as no complacency could be allowed during these difficult times,'' an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

