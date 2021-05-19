Spain proposes Pfizer shots for under-60s who got Astrazeneca first dose, El Pais says

Spain's Health Ministry has proposed that people under 60 who have already received a first dose of AstraZeneca's drug receive a second shot of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The country's health commission was still holding a meeting to take a final decision, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

The proposal comes after a study by the government's Carlos III Health Institute found that mixing and matching the two drugs was both safe and effective.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)