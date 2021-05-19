Gehlot stresses on strengthening arrangements for COVID treatment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told officials on Tuesday that the arrangements for COVID treatment should be strengthened on a war footing.

Gehlot said arrangements at the community and primary health centres (PHC) levels should be strengthened.

In a review meeting through video conference, the chief minister instructed officials to complete the work of setting up oxygen generation plants and infant intensive care units in the model CHC in a time-bound manner, according to a release.

Gehlot said that in the districts where the rate of infection is high, the system of micro containment zone should be strengthened further. Work of door-to-door survey and distribution of drug kits should be expedited.

Expressing concern on the cases of black fungus in COVID patients, the chief minister said special treatment facilities should be made available in hospitals for this.

He directed the officials to coordinate with officials of the central government to ensure adequate availability of the medicines.

Gehlot also discussed the status of Cyclone Tauktae and asked officials to coordinate with district collectors to ensure that everything is in order.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said he was in constant contact with the home secretary and the Gujarat chief secretary.

Arya informed that all the necessary arrangements, including adequate buffer stock of oxygen, have been ensured in the hospitals.

Principal secretary (health) Akhil Arora said the rate of treatment of black fungus infection would be fixed soon. He said tender had been issued for the procurement of the medicines for this disease.

Additional Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant said in the last four-five days, the rate of infection in Jaipur came down from 30 per cent to around 22 per cent.

Health secretary Siddharth Mahajan informed that there had been a decrease in the number of active cases for the last few days and it had come down to around 1.59 lakh He informed that the availability of oxygen beds had improved in the districts. PTI SDA HMB

