The United States administered COVID-19 vaccinations to around 600,000 children ages 12 to 15 last week after regulators cleared Pfizer-BioNTech shots for use in that age group, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

** The pressure on French hospitals from the pandemic eased further on Tuesday with the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units down by 171 to 4,015. ** The GAVI Vaccine Alliance hopes deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from India can be resumed in the third quarter of this year, it said, after the pandemic-battered country halted exports to focus on its own surge in infections.

** Spain's Health Ministry has proposed that people under 60 who have already received a first dose of AstraZeneca's drug receive a second shot of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer, El Pais newspaper reported. AMERICAS

* Mexico aims to ensure its population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by October before the onset of colder weather, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. * U.S. President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States has shared vaccines authorised for domestic use.

* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's contract with publishers for his book about dealing with the pandemic was worth over $5 million, according to tax documents released by his office to the media on Monday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India, whose COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million, is unlikely to resume major exports of vaccines until at least October as it diverts shots for domestic use, three government sources said. * India's Biological E. will produce the Johnson & Johnson vaccine alongside its own candidate, its managing director said.

* India's largest vaccine producer, Serum Institute, said it would continue to scale up its production of AstraZeneca's vaccine and start exporting to other countries by the end of the year. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* An extended halt to exports of COVID-19 vaccines from India risks derailing vaccination efforts already underway in Africa, one of the continent's top health officials said. * Kuwait's cabinet said on Tuesday that direct commercial flights for India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are limited to departing flights only, while cargo flights will continue, until further notice, the cabinet wrote on Twitter.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A Spanish study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's vaccine to people who had already received a first shot of AstraZeneca is highly safe and effective.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stock indexes globally were flat to higher on Tuesday with technology shares recovering on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar touched its lowest level since late February.

* Cyprus expects its economy to grow by between 4.5% and 5% this year, the finance minister said, citing a stronger first quarter and the country's vaccination programme for the upward revision. (Compiled by Juliette Portala, Jagoda Darlak and Shailesh Kuber; Edited by Nick Macfie and Shounak Dasgupta)

