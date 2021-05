Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya tests COVID positive

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has tested positive for COVID-19 and doctors have advised him to be in home isolation, health department sources confirmed.

The wife of 77-year-old Bhattacharya, Mira Bhattacharya, also tested positive for the infection, following which she was admitted to a city hospital late Tuesday evening, they said.

''Swab samples of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, his wife and their attendant were collected this morning and they tested positive for the disease,'' a source said on Tuesday.

A medical board has been formed for Mrs Bhattacharya at the hospital, he added.

''Doctors are seeing the former chief minister at home and they are constantly keeping a tab on his health condition,'' the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)