Brazil registers 2,513 new COVID-19 deaths, total nears 440,000 -health ministry

Brazil recorded 75,445 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,513 new deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Tuesday.

Brazil has now registered 15.73 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 439,050, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)