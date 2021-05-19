With five deaths, Ladakh reports highest single-day spike in fatalities due to COVID this year

Left Menu

PTI | Leh | Updated: 19-05-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 09:21 IST
With the death of five people, Ladakh has reported the highest single-day spike in fatalities due to COVID this year, raising the toll to 170, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 16,784, with 202 fresh infections being reported in the union territory.

They said Ladakh has reported the death of five patients -- four in Leh and one in Kargil. This is highest single-day spike in deaths in union territory this year. Three coronavirus patients each died on May 5 and May 14.

The total number of deaths in the union territory has reached 170 -- 123 in Leh and 47 in Kargil, they said.

The total number of active cases in the union territory has reached 1,583 -- 1,300 in Leh district and 283 in Kargil district, the officials said.

Of the total 16,784 COVID-19 cases in Ladakh, 13,810 are from Leh and 2,974 from Kargil, they said.

The officials said a total of 156 patients, 137 in Leh and 19 in Kargil, were discharged after successful treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 15,031, which accounted for over 90 per cent of the total cases.

