India reports 267,334 new coronavirus infections

India reports 267,334 new coronavirus infectionsReuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 09:33 IST
India reported on Wednesday 267,334 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by a record 4,529.
The South Asian nation's tally stands at 25.5 million, with a death toll of 283,248, health ministry data showed.
