Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine works well as third booster - FT

A study has found that AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine works well as a third booster jab, the Financial Times newspaper said https://www.ft.com/content/c5297d58-ad6d-490f-89e0-74f9c13377e4 on Wednesday.

An upcoming study by Oxford University showed that a third dose of the vaccine boosted antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein among participants added.

