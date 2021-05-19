Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine works well as third booster - FT

Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine works well as third booster - FTReuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 09:42 IST
A study has found that AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine works well as a third booster jab, the Financial Times newspaper said https://www.ft.com/content/c5297d58-ad6d-490f-89e0-74f9c13377e4 on Wednesday.
An upcoming study by Oxford University showed that a third dose of the vaccine boosted antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein among participants added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oxford University
- Oxford University's
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Financial Times