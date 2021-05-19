Left Menu

Ladakh reports 202 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

A total of 202 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Territory's health department informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 19-05-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 09:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 202 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Territory's health department informed on Wednesday. Of the 16,784 COVID-19 cases in the union territory, 13,810 are from Leh and 2,974 from Kargil.

According to the health department's data, out of the total fresh cases, 164 cases were reported from Leh and 38 from Kargil. The total number of active cases has reached 1,583, including 1,300 in Leh district and 283 in Kargil district. With a recovery rate of 90 per cent, 15,031 people have been discharged in the Union Territory so far. As many as 156 patients were cured and discharged yesterday.

Five fresh fatalities were reported in Ladakh out of which four were from Leh and one from Kargil district. The total death toll stands at 170 with 127 fatalities reported from Leh and 47 from Kargil. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country's cumulative caseload reached 2,54,96,330 including 32,26,719 active infections, 2,19,86,363 discharges and 2,83,248 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

