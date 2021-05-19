Left Menu

Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine works well as third booster - FT

The newspaper quoted a person familiar with the results of the study as saying it showed the antibody reaction to the booster shot was "strong enough against any variant" and put to rest fears that adenoviruses could not be used more than once. AstraZeneca and Oxford University did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Oxford's yet to be published study.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 10:21 IST
Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine works well as third booster - FT
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University works well as a third booster dose, stepping up antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein among participants in a study, the Financial Times said https://www.ft.com/content/c5297d58-ad6d-490f-89e0-74f9c13377e4 on Wednesday.

The news comes as vaccine makers warn that the world will need yearly booster shots, or new vaccines, to tackle virus variants, although some scientists question if such shots are necessary. The newspaper quoted a person familiar with the results of the study as saying it showed the antibody reaction to the booster shot was "strong enough against any variant" and put to rest fears that adenoviruses could not be used more than once.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Oxford's yet-to-be-published study. The vaccine makes use of a new technology employing a modified version of adenoviruses, which cause the common cold, as vectors to ferry instructions to human cells.

This design-led to concern among scientists that the doses could lose potency if annual inoculations become necessary to fight new variants. It is not known when Oxford and AstraZeneca plan to publish study data, the paper added.

The European Union signed a new contract this month for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to cover booster doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian navy searches for 77 missing from barge sunk by cyclone

Indian navy ships and aircraft scoured waters off the financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday for 77 workers missing from a barge that sank after a powerful cyclone barrelled into the countrys west coast this week. Driving waves of up to 25 f...

Leslie Odom Jr joins 'Knives Out 2'

Academy Award-nominated actor Leslie Odom Jr is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the Knives Out sequel.The One Night in Miami... star joins fellow newcomers Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae in the ...

Dravid, Ganguly's big hundreds in Taunton had an incredible impact on me: Buttler

Englands swashbuckling batsman Jos Buttler says Indian greats Rahul Dravid and Sourav Gangulys big hundreds in the 1999 World Cup match against Sri Lanka had an incredible impact on him.The duo of Ganguly and Dravid had stitched together a ...

Tennis-Federer says he can't even think of winning French Open

Roger Federer said he is not playing well enough to have a chance of winning the French Open after the Swiss preparations for the claycourt Grand Slam were cut short in Geneva on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021