Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-05-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 10:41 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Most Japanese medical workers still not fully vaccinated

Less than 30% of Japan's medics have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in major cities with just 65 days to go before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday, amid growing calls for the Games to be canceled. Cabinet figures released this week showed that three months into Japan's COVID-19 vaccination push, less than 40% of all its medical workers were fully inoculated, with the problem especially pronounced in Games host-city Tokyo and other large population centers, the Nikkei reported.

AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer dose safe and effective, Spanish study finds A Spanish study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's drug to people who already received the first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine is highly safe and effective, preliminary results showed on Tuesday.

The Combivacs study, run by Spain's state-backed Carlos III Health Institute, found the presence of IgG antibodies in the bloodstream was between 30 and 40 times higher in people who got the follow-up Pfizer shot than in a control group who only received one AstraZeneca dose. Meanwhile, the presence of neutralizing antibodies rose sevenfold after a Pfizer dose, significantly more than the doubling effect observed after a second AstraZeneca shot. Industrial parks housing Foxconn plants shut in Vietnam

Vietnam's northern province of Bac Giang ordered on Tuesday four industrial parks, including three that house production facilities of Taiwan's Foxconn, to temporarily shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The industrial parks will be closed until further notice, the province's People's Committee said in a statement. Bac Giang, which is 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Hanoi, has been an epicenter of a new outbreak that began late last month, with factory workers among those infected. The province has recorded 476 infections since April 27, accounting for a third of the overall cases in the country over the period, according to the Ministry of Health.

Texas bars mask mandates for schools, defying CDC guidance Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday ordered all public school districts in his state to lift mask-wearing requirements next month, contradicting the latest student-safety COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Beginning Friday, local governments or officials attempting to impose a mask mandate or other restriction in defiance of Abbott's latest executive order would be subject to fines of up to $1,000. Abbott said Texas was making strides against the pandemic through vaccinations, antibody therapeutics, and voluntary health-safety practices, leaving government mask requirements no longer necessary. GAVI hopes India vaccine export can resume in Q3

The GAVI Vaccine Alliance hopes India can resume COVID-19 vaccine exports in the third quarter of this year, it said on Tuesday, after the pandemic-battered country halted exports to focus on its own surge in infections. The move has left countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and many in Africa scrambling for alternate supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian navy searches for 77 missing from barge sunk by cyclone

Indian navy ships and aircraft scoured waters off the financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday for 77 workers missing from a barge that sank after a powerful cyclone barrelled into the countrys west coast this week. Driving waves of up to 25 f...

Leslie Odom Jr joins 'Knives Out 2'

Academy Award-nominated actor Leslie Odom Jr is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the Knives Out sequel.The One Night in Miami... star joins fellow newcomers Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae in the ...

Dravid, Ganguly's big hundreds in Taunton had an incredible impact on me: Buttler

Englands swashbuckling batsman Jos Buttler says Indian greats Rahul Dravid and Sourav Gangulys big hundreds in the 1999 World Cup match against Sri Lanka had an incredible impact on him.The duo of Ganguly and Dravid had stitched together a ...

Tennis-Federer says he can't even think of winning French Open

Roger Federer said he is not playing well enough to have a chance of winning the French Open after the Swiss preparations for the claycourt Grand Slam were cut short in Geneva on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021