Left Menu

Baghpat administration conducts survey after list of COVID deaths in village goes viral

After a list of the deceased in Lumbh village of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media, the district administration has started looking into the claim of over 35 deaths in the last one month, majorly with Covid-19 symptoms.

ANI | Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-05-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 11:46 IST
Baghpat administration conducts survey after list of COVID deaths in village goes viral
Rajkamal Singh, Community Health Center, Superintendent (Chhaprauli) (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

After a list of the deceased in Lumbh village of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media, the district administration has started looking into the claim of over 35 deaths in the last one month, majorly with Covid-19 symptoms. According to Rajkamal Singh, Community Health Center (CHC) Superintendent (Chhaprauli), a team of district health officials is visiting the village and conducting door-to-door tests, and also providing medicines to people.

"We received information about the deaths. We had sent a team for a survey before also, and again a team is sent for testing again. They are going door to door for testing," he said. Singh refuted the villagers' claim that most deaths were due to COVID-19 and said, "It is wrong to say that all deaths are due to Covid. Most people very old. Some were suffering from heart-related ailments and diabetes. Only one or two deaths were due to fever, but it is different to say if it was due to Covid. We have talked to Gram Pradhan and he informed us that not all deaths are due to Covid like symptoms."

On the villagers claim that the ANM center had been closed for over a month, the CHC superintendent said the ANM posted in the village is on maternity leave, and another ANM will be posted there soon. However, the Gram Pradhan had another story to tell. He told ANI that since April 20, at least 37 people have died in the village

"There was no checking in the village but since April 20, at least 37 people have died in the village due to COVID-like symptoms. Till now, one or two doctors visited but there was no testing. After we approached the media, the testing has started. At least 200 people in the village are unwell with fever and cold," he said. A local Manish Lakra told ANI that he demanded the establishment of an isolation ward in the village but the chief medical officer (CMO) of the district informed him they don't have enough staff for that.

"We have no help from government and administration. I had written to the local MLA to establish an isolation ward in the village, but CMO replied that he does not have enough staff for that," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL against Covaxin trial on 2-18 age group: HC seeks Centre's stand

A PIL to set aside the permission granted by the Drugs Controller General of India to Bharat Biotech for conducting the phase IIIII clinical trial of its Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine on the 2-18 age group was heard on Wednesday by the Delhi Hig...

IOC reassures anxious Japan Olympics will be safe

The International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as well as the host community, amid mounting opposition to the Games and fears it will fuel a spike in COVID-...

Why PM not surveying cyclone-hit areas in Maharashtra? NCP

The NCP on Wednesday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not visiting areas of Maharashtra hit by cyclonic storm Tauktae, even as he was conducting an aerial survey of some of the cyclone-affected parts of neighbouring Gujarat and Di...

Malaysia reports new daily high of over 6,000 COVID-19 cases

Malaysian authorities on Wednesday reported 6,075 new coronavirus cases, a daily record as the country grapples with a surge in infections.The figure breaks the previous high recorded on Jan. 30, when the health ministry reported 5,728 dail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021