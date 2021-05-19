Left Menu

Karnataka receives 2 lakh doses of Covishied vaccine

Karnataka received 2 lakh doses of Covishied vaccine on Wednesday as part of the order placed by the state government, Health, and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka received 2 lakh doses of Covishied vaccine on Wednesday as part of the order placed by the state government, Health, and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed. "The state has so far received 10,94,000 doses;- 9,50,000 Covishield and 1,44,000 Covaxin, as part of direct procurement from manufacturers. It has also received an additional 1,11,24,470 doses from the Government of India," Sudhakar said.

Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The state is one of the worst affected states by the coronavirus pandemic. It reported 30,309 new COVID-19 cases and 525 deaths on Tuesday. The total case tally in the state has reached 22,72,374, with 5,75,028 active cases and 22,838 fatalities so far. (ANI)

