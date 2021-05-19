Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

** Spain has proposed that people under 60 who have already received the first dose of AstraZeneca's drug receive a second shot of the vaccine produced by Pfizer, El Pais newspaper reported. AMERICAS * Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered all government entities in the state, including school districts, to lift mask mandates by week's end, though existing guidelines for face-coverings in schools may remain in effect through June 4. * Mexico aims to ensure its population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by October before the onset of colder weather.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 12:26 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India said about 98% of its population of 1.3 billion remained susceptible to COVID-19 infections, as a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of the news. EUROPE

** The GAVI Vaccine Alliance hopes deliveries of vaccines from India can be resumed in the third quarter of this year after the pandemic-battered country halted exports to focus on its own surge in infections. ** Spain has proposed that people under 60 who have already received the first dose of AstraZeneca's drug receive a second shot of the vaccine produced by Pfizer, El Pais newspaper reported.

AMERICAS * Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered all government entities in the state, including school districts, to lift mask mandates by week's end, though existing guidelines for face-coverings in schools may remain in effect through June 4.

* Mexico aims to ensure its population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by October before the onset of colder weather. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Bank of Japan will consider extending its pandemic-relief programme beyond the current September deadline if necessary. * Vietnam's northern province of Bac Giang ordered four industrial parks, including three that house production facilities of Taiwan's Foxconn, to temporarily shut down due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

* Less than 30% of medics in Japan's major cities have been vaccinated with just 65 days to go before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the Nikkei newspaper reported, as calls grow for the Games to be cancelled. * Taiwan has called for fair access to vaccines during a meeting with senior Western diplomats, as it faces a dwindling supply of shots during a spike in domestic infections.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The United Arab Emirates will offer a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm at least six months after the initial two doses.

* Sudan will restrict all travellers who have visited India within the prior two weeks. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A Spanish study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's vaccine to people who had already received the first shot of AstraZeneca is highly safe and effective. * The COVID-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University works well as a third booster dose, stepping up antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein among participants in a study, the Financial Times said.

* China will reduce its shipment of pharmaceutical ingredients for producing COVID-19 vaccines to Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute next week to 3,000 litres from 4,000. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks slipped and cryptocurrencies sank on Wednesday as a threat of unwanted inflation had investors shy away from assets seen vulnerable to any removal of monetary stimulus. * Cyprus expects its economy to grow by between 4.5% and 5% this year, the finance minister said, citing a stronger first quarter and the country's vaccination programme for the upward revision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's fresh crypto curbs

Bitcoin tumbled below the 40,000 mark on Wednesday hitting a 3-12 month low and dragging down other digital coins after China imposed fresh curbs on transactions involving cryptocurrencies.Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency,...

PIL against Covaxin trial on 2-18 age group: HC seeks Centre's stand

A PIL to set aside the permission granted by the Drugs Controller General of India to Bharat Biotech for conducting the phase IIIII clinical trial of its Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine on the 2-18 age group was heard on Wednesday by the Delhi Hig...

IOC reassures anxious Japan Olympics will be safe

The International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as well as the host community, amid mounting opposition to the Games and fears it will fuel a spike in COVID-...

Why PM not surveying cyclone-hit areas in Maharashtra? NCP

The NCP on Wednesday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not visiting areas of Maharashtra hit by cyclonic storm Tauktae, even as he was conducting an aerial survey of some of the cyclone-affected parts of neighbouring Gujarat and Di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021