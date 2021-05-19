India said about 98% of its population of 1.3 billion remained susceptible to COVID-19 infections, as a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

** The GAVI Vaccine Alliance hopes deliveries of vaccines from India can be resumed in the third quarter of this year after the pandemic-battered country halted exports to focus on its own surge in infections. ** Spain has proposed that people under 60 who have already received the first dose of AstraZeneca's drug receive a second shot of the vaccine produced by Pfizer, El Pais newspaper reported.

AMERICAS * Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered all government entities in the state, including school districts, to lift mask mandates by week's end, though existing guidelines for face-coverings in schools may remain in effect through June 4.

* Mexico aims to ensure its population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by October before the onset of colder weather. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Bank of Japan will consider extending its pandemic-relief programme beyond the current September deadline if necessary. * Vietnam's northern province of Bac Giang ordered four industrial parks, including three that house production facilities of Taiwan's Foxconn, to temporarily shut down due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

* Less than 30% of medics in Japan's major cities have been vaccinated with just 65 days to go before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the Nikkei newspaper reported, as calls grow for the Games to be cancelled. * Taiwan has called for fair access to vaccines during a meeting with senior Western diplomats, as it faces a dwindling supply of shots during a spike in domestic infections.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The United Arab Emirates will offer a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm at least six months after the initial two doses.

* Sudan will restrict all travellers who have visited India within the prior two weeks. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A Spanish study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's vaccine to people who had already received the first shot of AstraZeneca is highly safe and effective. * The COVID-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University works well as a third booster dose, stepping up antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein among participants in a study, the Financial Times said.

* China will reduce its shipment of pharmaceutical ingredients for producing COVID-19 vaccines to Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute next week to 3,000 litres from 4,000. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks slipped and cryptocurrencies sank on Wednesday as a threat of unwanted inflation had investors shy away from assets seen vulnerable to any removal of monetary stimulus. * Cyprus expects its economy to grow by between 4.5% and 5% this year, the finance minister said, citing a stronger first quarter and the country's vaccination programme for the upward revision.

