Malaysia reports new daily high of over 6,000 COVID-19 cases
Malaysian authorities on Wednesday reported 6,075 new coronavirus cases, a new daily record as the country grapples with a surge in infections.
The figure breaks the previous high recorded on Jan. 30, when the health ministry reported 5,728 daily cases.
