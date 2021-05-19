Deaths due to COVID-19 increasing, vaccines reducing: Rahul Gandhi

Deaths due to COVID-19 increasing, vaccines reducing: Rahul GandhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 12:52 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of diverting attention and said while deaths due to COVID-19 are increasing the vaccines are reducing.
He also shared graphs showing a decline in COVID-19 vaccinations and the rise in a number of daily deaths due to coronavirus.
''Vaccines are decreasing and Covid deaths are increasing.
The Central government policy - Divert attention, spread untruth, make noise by hiding facts,'' he charged in a tweet in Hindi.
India saw a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2.67 lakh fresh cases were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
With a total of 2,67,334 fresh infections, India's total tally of cases climbed to 2,54,96,330.
