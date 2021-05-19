HIGHLIGHTS AT 1300 HRS

Following are the top stories at 1 pm: TOP STORIES DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Record 4,529 fatalities in single day in country New Delhi: India saw a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2.67 lakh fresh cases were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

NATION DEL12 VIRUS-SINGAPORE KEJRIWAL LD INDIA Singapore objects to Kejriwal's COVID-19 variant remark, Govt says CM does not speak for India New Delhi: Singapore on Wednesday conveyed to Indian High Commissioner P Kumaran its strong objection to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comments that a variant of COVID-19 found in that country was particularly harmful to children and could cause a third wave of infections in India.

BOM5 CYCLONE-NAVY-LD RESCUE 89 from P305 missing; all others from 2 barges, rig safe: Navy Mumbai: Altogether 89 personnel on board accommodation barge P305 that went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before sinking in the Arabia Sea off Mumbai coast are still missing, sources said on Wednesday.

BOM1 GJ-CYCLONE-IMD Cyclone Tauktae weakens; to bring rain in many states: IMD Ahmedabad: Cyclone Tauktae weakened into a ''depression'' and lay centred over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

DEL14 RAHUL-VIRUS Deaths due to COVID-19 increasing, vaccines reducing: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of diverting attention and said while deaths due to COVID-19 are increasing the vaccines are reducing.

DEL13 PRIYANKA-UP-TEACHERS Teachers' deaths: Priyanka slams UP govt, says it is taking away honour after death New Delhi: Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government over the deaths of teachers and workers who were on duty during the panchayat polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that it did not provide them proper treatment and was also taking away their honour after death.

BOM7 CYCLONE-NAVY-RESCUEES INS Kochi brings 125 rescuees from barge P305 to Mumbai Mumbai: The warship INS Kochi arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday with 125 workmen rescued from barge P305, an accommodation barge that sank amid the Cyclone Tauktae fury.

MDS3 TN-OXYGEN-STERLITE Sterlite Copper plant in TN resumes oxygen production Chennai: Vedanta Ltd owned Sterlite Copper resumed production of medical oxygen at its unit in Tamil Nadu, days after it faced a technical snag, leading to a halt in operation, the company said on Wednesday.

LEGAL LGD3 DL-HC-COVAXIN TRIAL CHILDREN PIL against Covaxin trial on 2-18 age group: HC seeks Centre's stand New Delhi: A PIL to set aside the permission granted by the Drugs Controller General of India to Bharat Biotech for conducting the phase II/III clinical trial of its Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine on the 2-18 age group was heard on Wednesday by the Delhi High Court which sought the Centre's stand.

BOM6 GA-COURT-LD TEJPAL Goa court to pronounce verdict in Tarun Tejpal case on May 21 Panaji: A sessions court in Goa on Wednesday said it will pronounce the verdict in the Tarun Tejpal case on May 21.

BOM4 MH-HC-ELGAR-HANY BABU HC summons hospital dean on Hany Babu's plea for medical aid Mumbai: Delhi University's associate professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday seeking medical aid for an eye infection which he developed after contracting COVID-19.

FOREIGN FGN10 VIRUS-WHO-INDIA-CASES India logs 13 per cent fall in new COVID-19 cases in week; still highest globally: WHO United Nations: India registered a 13 per cent decrease in new COVID-19 cases in the past week but the number of fresh infections was still the highest around the world, the WHO has said. By Yoshita Singh FGN5 US-VACCINE-INDIA-STRAIN American vaccines effective against COVID strain first found in India: US officials Washington: COVID-19 vaccines that are available in the United States are effective against the deadly variant that was first detected in India, top US health officials said on Tuesday. By Lalit K Jha PTI AAR AAR

