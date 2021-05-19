Pvt hospitals in Goa to admit critical COVID-19 patients: Govt

Private hospitals in Goa will also admit critical COVID-19 patients, the state government said on Wednesday.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that denial of admission will invite strict action against private hospitals.

''To ensure all patients are delivered the required healthcare and facilities, private hospitals will now be taking up critical cases along with mild and moderate cases,'' Rane tweeted.

The state government recently took over the rights to the admission of patients in the 21 private hospitals in Goa given the surge in COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday, Goa's tally of coronavirus positive cases stood at 1,38,776 while the overall death toll is 2,197, as per the state government.

