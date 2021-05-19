Odisha logs 11,099 fresh COVID-19 cases, 21 more fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally surged to 6,44,401 on Wednesday after 11,099 people tested positive, while 21 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,378, a health department official said.

The coastal state now has 1,05,375 active cases, and 5,36,595 patients have recovered from the disease, including 10,2422 since Tuesday, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 6,214 infections were detected in quarantine centres.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of 1,460 new cases, followed by Sundergarh (983), Cuttack (867), Angul (552) and Sambalpur (547).

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, ''Regret to inform the demise of twenty one numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.'' Kalahandi accounted for three deaths, while two each died in Khurda, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Sundergarh, the official said.

Till date, a total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha has so far conducted over 1.10 crore sample tests, which included a record 60,510 on Tuesday. The positivity rate stands at 5.83 per cent.

With the state continuing to report around 10,000 new COVID-19 cases daily, authorities on Tuesday extended the ongoing lockdown with stricter restrictions by two more weeks till June 1.

The government has also constituted a state-level task force that will take initiatives to increase production and provisioning of medical oxygen.