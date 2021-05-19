Jharkhand reports 62 more COVID-19 fatalities, 2,925 fresh cases

Showing a declining trend in mortalities Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 62 fresh COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 4,601, while 2,925 new cases pushed the tally to 3,20,934.

No deaths have been reported from 10 of the 24 districts in the state during the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

The mineral-rich state now has 31,528 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,84,805 patients have recovered from the infection, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 88.74 percent, better than the national average of 85.60 percent.

State capital Ranchi, which has been severely impacted by the virus, recorded 20 deaths during the day, as against 10 on Tuesday and 18 on Monday.

East Singhbhum recorded 17 fatalities as against 12 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

Six deaths were recorded in Bokaro, followed by three deaths each in Garhwa, Khunti, and Simdega.

Two fatalities each were reported from Jamtara and Palamu.

Deoghar, Hazaribag, Koderma, Lohardaga, Ramgarh, and West Singhbhum recorded one death each.

The 10 districts recording no deaths during the last 24 hours are Chatra, Dhanbad, Dumka, Giridih, Godda, Gumla, Latehar, Pakur, Sahebganj, and Saraikela.

A look at the health bulletin of the state suggests that prominent cities of Jharkhand like Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, and Hazaribag are witnessing high COVID-19 cases, while relatively backward districts including Chatra, Gumla, Latehar, and Pakur are logging a lesser number of infections.

Battling a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, the state government has extended the lockdown till May 27.

Restrictions with stricter provisions, including seven days mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, are now in place.

Altogether, 78,45,253 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand thus far, including 54,338 since Tuesday, it added.

The mortality rate in the state remained higher at 1.43 percent as against the nation's 1.10 percent.

In a bid to protect its citizens from the deadly virus, the Jharkhand government had on May 14 launched a free vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Over 1.57 crore people in the state are in the 18-44 years age bracket.

The state government could not roll out the inoculation drive for these people from May 1 as it was facing a shortage of vaccines.

