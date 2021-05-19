Left Menu

Record 20 lakh coronavirus tests done in India in one day: Health Ministry

The national recovery rate has grown further to touch 86.23 percent. More than 20 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours the highest ever conducted in a single day in India, while the daily positivity rate has declined to 13.31 percent, the ministry said. A total of 20.08 lakh tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours on May 18 in the country which is also a global record, the ministry added. Over 32 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:18 IST
Record 20 lakh coronavirus tests done in India in one day: Health Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

More than 20 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in a span of 24 hours, which is a global record and the highest ever done in a single day in India, while the daily positivity rate has declined to 13.31 percent, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 daily recoveries exceeded the number of daily new cases for the sixth consecutive day.

Cumulative recoveries have surged to 2,19,86,363 with 3,89,851 patients recuperating in a day. The national recovery rate has grown further to touch 86.23 percent.

''More than 20 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours (the highest ever conducted in a single day in India), while the daily positivity rate has declined to 13.31 percent,'' the ministry said.

''A total 20.08 lakh tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours (May 18) in the country which is also a global record,'' the ministry added.

Over 32 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.96 percent, the ministry stated.

Continuing the stabilizing trend, India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases for three consecutive days, the ministry said.

Ten states comprising Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana reported 74.46 percent of the 2,67,334 new infections registered in the span of 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 33,059, followed by Kerala with 31,337 new cases.

On the other hand, India's total COVID-19 active cases have decreased to 32,26,719 with a decline of 1,27,046 being recorded in the active case count in a day. It now comprises 12.66 percent of the country's total cases.

Eight states -- Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal -- cumulatively account for 69.02 percent of India's total active cases.

On the vaccination front, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 18.58 crore.

A total of 18,58,09,302 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,10,934 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 96,73,684 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,59,125 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,45,69,669 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 82,36,515 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 64,77,443 beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,80,46,339 and 93,51,036 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,48,16,767 and 1,79,78,724 beneficiaries above 60 years old have taken the first and second dose, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Glad that Modi govt making all efforts to ramp up vaccine production: Gadkari

Clarifying his position on the COVID-19 vaccine issue, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he is glad that the Modi government is making all efforts to ramp up its production.The minister, at the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch function o...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Indian data hints at runaway virus spreadNearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to the novel coronavirus, a chain of private laboratories said on Wednesday...

Health experts warn India's Covid-19 death toll may continue to rise for another week

By Joymala Bagchi India on Wednesday reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, with the official figure spiking to 4,529, although the number of fresh positive cases has dropped in the last few days.Health experts that ANI spoke with ...

Aknamed acquires Vardhman Health Specialties for USD 35 mn

Hospital-focused supply chain platform Aknamed on Wednesday said it has acquired Vardhman Health Specialties for USD 35 million over Rs 250 crore.The transaction enables Aknamed to further promote excellence in the delivery of healthcare es...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021