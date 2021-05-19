Left Menu

Black fungus cases 'frequently reported' in Delhi, says sources

Amid the surge in COVID-19 infections, Delhi is also "frequently reporting" cases of black fungus, also known as mucormycosis, sources said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:22 IST
Black fungus cases 'frequently reported' in Delhi, says sources
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the surge in COVID-19 infections, Delhi is also "frequently reporting" cases of black fungus, also known as mucormycosis, sources said on Wednesday. According to sources, so far more than 130 cases of the fungal infection caused by the steroid administered in the treatment of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the national capital.

"Around 75-80 cases have been reported at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), around 50 cases in Max hospitals, and 10 cases in Indraprastha Apollo hospitals," they said. On Tuesday, sources had informed ANI that AIIMS is developing guidelines to treat black fungus.

Till now, cases of black fungus have been reported in various parts of the country including Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar. As per the Union Health Ministry, people catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma.

According to the ministry, the disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. "Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this. The disease is caused by a set of micro-organisms known as mucormycetes, which are present naturally in the environment, seen mostly in soil and in decaying organic matter like leaves, compost and piles," the Ministry said.

It stated that the treatment of COVID-19 patients involves the intake of drugs like dexamethasone, which suppresses our immune system response. Due to these factors, COVID-19 patients face a renewed risk of failing the battle against attacks mounted by organisms such as mucormycetes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Glad that Modi govt making all efforts to ramp up vaccine production: Gadkari

Clarifying his position on the COVID-19 vaccine issue, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he is glad that the Modi government is making all efforts to ramp up its production.The minister, at the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch function o...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Indian data hints at runaway virus spreadNearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to the novel coronavirus, a chain of private laboratories said on Wednesday...

Health experts warn India's Covid-19 death toll may continue to rise for another week

By Joymala Bagchi India on Wednesday reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, with the official figure spiking to 4,529, although the number of fresh positive cases has dropped in the last few days.Health experts that ANI spoke with ...

Aknamed acquires Vardhman Health Specialties for USD 35 mn

Hospital-focused supply chain platform Aknamed on Wednesday said it has acquired Vardhman Health Specialties for USD 35 million over Rs 250 crore.The transaction enables Aknamed to further promote excellence in the delivery of healthcare es...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021