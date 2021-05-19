Left Menu

Puducherry sees 1,759 new cases of Covid, 29 deaths

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:36 IST
Puducherry, May 19 (PTI): The Union Territory of Puducherry logged 1,759 new cases of fresh coronavirus and 29 deaths during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Wednesday.

The fresh cases have raised the overall tally to 89,508 and the deaths to 1,241, a senior official of the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare services said.

The new cases were identified at the end of testing of 9,007 samples, putting the test positivity rate at 19.52 per cent, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.

Of the 29 deceased, 10 were men and the rest women.

While 23 of the total deceased hailed from Puducherry, five were from Karaikal and one from Mahe region.

Yanam did not report any new death, the Director said.

The total cases of infection so far were 89,508 in number. The active cases were 17,652 of which 2,090 were in hospitals and remaining 15,562 in home isolation.

Puducherry region accounted for 1,365 new cases out of the total 1,759 new cases followed by 218 in Karaikal, 120 in Yanam and 56 in Mahe region, the Director said.

The Director said 1,555 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours from hospitals.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.39 per cent and 78.89 per cent respectively.

Kumar said 33,913 healthcare workers and 20,548 frontline workers have been inoculated so far in the Union Territory.

The Health Department has also vaccinated 1,28,602 people coming under the categories of either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those coming under the age group of 45 years and above with co-morbidities.

The age group of the dead was in the range of 33 to 85 years.

Thirteen of the total deceased had no co-morbidities, the Director said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rolled out a web portal to facilitate those in the age group between 18 and 44 years to get themselves registered for vaccination.

She told newsmen that vaccination of those above 45 years was being done.

