Ireland hopes to reopen indoor dining in early July - deputy PM

Ireland hopes to reopen indoor dining in early July - deputy PMReuters | Dublin | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:06 IST
The Irish government is hopeful of being able to reopen indoor restaurant dining and some mass events in early July as high vaccination levels pave the way for the full reopening of the economy, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.
"It is certainly our hope and intention to allow indoor dining to resume in July, hopefully in early July, and also some mass events as well," Varadkar told a parliamentary committee.
Ireland has one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 infection in Europe but is among the most cautious on dropping restrictions after an easing in December sparked a huge wave of cases.
