Under pressure from developing countries to agree that intellectual property rights for vaccines and treatments should be waived, the European Union on Wednesday proposed an alternative plan to boost vaccine production and availability. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* European Union countries agreed to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, sources said. * Cyprus has recorded its first cases of the Indian variant, its health ministry said, adding the individuals involved were swiftly isolated and quarantined after arriving.

* The COVID-19 variant first identified in India may be spreading in Britain less quickly than first feared, a leading epidemiologist said, though vaccines might be less effective at limiting its spread. * Ireland hopes to reopen indoor dining in early July, and have most adults fully vaccinated by the end of September.

* Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi - in and out of hospital this year after contracting COVID-19 - is seriously ill and his trial on charges of bribing witnesses should be temporarily suspended, a prosecutor said. * School closures in Germany - which have amounted to around 30 weeks since March last year - have further widened the educational gap between migrant and native pupils, amongst the highest in the industrialised world.

AMERICAS * China will reduce its shipment of pharmaceutical ingredients for producing COVID-19 vaccines to Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute next week to 3,000 litres from 4,000, Butantan said on Tuesday.

* Brazilian senators accused the former foreign minister of undermining efforts to obtain vaccines after he used anti-China rhetoric. * Following a shipment of some 500,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's vaccine on Tuesday, El Salvador should have received some 2.15 million doses from China - which Honduras has asked to share in absence of supplies from the United States.

* Argentina reported a record one-day death toll on Tuesday. * Argentina's River Plate soccer club may be forced to use an outfield player in the Copa Libertadores after all four registered keepers tested positive.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to the coronavirus, a chain of private laboratories said, indicating a runaway spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529.

* The devastating second wave has brought Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval ratings to a new low, two surveys showed. * Nepal and Bangladesh are making frantic diplomatic efforts to secure COVID-19 vaccines as stocks run out amid India's prolonged curb on vaccine exports.

* The International Olympic Committee said the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as well as the host community, amid mounting opposition in Japan and fears it will fuel a spike in cases. * Thailand began vaccinating Buddhist monks this week, hoping to enable them to safely perform their spiritual duties.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Saudi Arabia launched an online portal for airlines operating there to register immunisation data for all foreigners travelling to the Gulf Arab state.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Dr Reddy's Laboratories is in talks with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to sell 250 million vials of Sputnik V in India, according to a media report.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stocks slipped and cryptocurrencies sank on Wednesday as a threat of unwanted inflation had investors shy away from assets seen as vulnerable to any removal of monetary stimulus.

* Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said there was an oil deficit on the global market even though some countries were recording a rising cases. (Compiled by Sarah Morland; Edited by Alex Richardson)

