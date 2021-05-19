Left Menu

Two ward boys held for issuing fake COVID-19 negative reports

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two ward boys of a civic hospital designated for COVID-19 treatment in Thane city of Maharashtra, have been arrested for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 negative reports, police said on Wednesday.

These ward boys, who were arrested on Tuesday, are contractual workers of the hospital run by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), officials of the Crime Unit-V (Wagle Estate) of the city police said.

They were identified as Afsar Tejpal Mangwana and Sankpal Bhaskar Dhanve, both 34-year-old, police added.

Senior inspector Vikas Ghodke of the crime branch said that based on a complaint that some staff members of the hospital were issuing bogus RT-PCR test reports, the police sent a decoy.

''The accused charged Rs 1,250 for each certificate issued on the basis of Aadhaar cards without taking any swab.

The duo used to send unprocessed swab sticks to a testing facility, due to which the test reports would come out negative,'' he said.

The duo was arrested while handing over fake certificates to the decoy sent by the police. The certificates were also seized, Ghodke said.

An offence under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) was registered against the duo with Thane Nagar police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

