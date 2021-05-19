Left Menu

Delhi govt to form task force to protect children from third wave of COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:55 IST
Delhi govt to form task force to protect children from third wave of COVID-19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will form a special task force comprising paediatricians and senior IAS officers to protect children from the third wave of COVID-19.

A committee of officials will also be formed to overlook the availability of medicines, oxygen and beds in the national capital, a statement issued by the Delhi government said.

Kejriwal convened a meeting with officials to review the current COVID situation in Delhi and deliberate on the measures to be taken to prevent the third wave of the pandemic, it added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19, and Health Minister Satyendar Jain were present at the meeting.

''If the third wave of the coronavirus emerges, we have to be prepared in advance to fight it. Took some important decisions today at a meeting with officials -- to create a special task force to protect children from the third wave, adequate beds, oxygen and a better management of essential medicines,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

He said the number of beds in the city hospitals will be increased on priority, along with an enhanced oxygen allocation, according to the statement.

The chief minister directed the officials to work in advance to ensure a sufficient number of oxygen tankers and proper functioning of oxygen plants for an optimum supply of the life-saving gas to hospitals.

The third wave may require Delhi to be prepared with 40,000 oxygenated beds and the city government is making preparations to install 10,000 ICU beds, the statement said.

The management of medicines was also discussed at the meeting.

''Increased number of COVID beds also require an increased amount of oxygen allocation to hospitals. We need to keep enough oxygen tankers at hand so that we do not fall short of supply. We also need to ensure optimum oxygen storage and proper functioning of oxygen plants,'' Kejriwal told the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IOC net rises to Rs 8,781 cr in Jan-Mar

Indian Oil Corporation IOC, the nations biggest oil firm, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 8,781.30 crore in the March quarter, helped by a surge in refining margins as higher crude prices boosted the inventory ...

'You need to protect us' - French police protest against violence

Thousands of French police officers protested outside the National Assembly on Wednesday to demand a government crackdown on violence against the security forces and tougher punishment for aggressors. Some booed Interior Minister Gerald Dar...

NCP chief appoints P C Chacko as president of Kerala unit

EDS RPT after changes in para-1 Kochi, May 19 PTI P C Chacko, who joined the NCP Nationalist Congress Party after quitting the Congress, on Wednesday said he has been appointed as the president of the Kerala unit of the Sharad Pawar-headed ...

PM Johnson vows support for UK Jewish community after rise in anti-Semitic incidents

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would support Britains Jewish community in any way it could after a spike in anti-Semitic incidents, including an attack on a rabbi, following the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021