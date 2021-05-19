Pfizer to open COVID-19 vaccine production facility in Ireland

Pfizer to open COVID-19 vaccine production facility in IrelandReuters | Dublin | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:34 IST
Pfizer is to begin producing ingredients for its COVID-19 vaccine at an Irish facility, the U.S. drugmaker said in a statement.
The plant, which will produce "mRNA drug substance" and employ 75 new staff, will be brought onto the network by the end of 2021 with an investment of up to $40 million, the statement said.
