Pfizer to open COVID-19 vaccine production facility in Ireland

Pfizer is to begin producing ingredients for its COVID-19 vaccine at an Irish facility, the U.S. drugmaker said in a statement.

The plant, which will produce "mRNA drug substance" and employ 75 new staff, will be brought onto the network by the end of 2021 with an investment of up to $40 million, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)