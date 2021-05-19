Sweden registers 4,609 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths on Wednesday

Sweden registered 4,609 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 48 new deaths, taking the total to 14,349. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

