Madhya Pradesh gets 100 oxygen concentrators from WHO

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday received 100 oxygen concentrators sent by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a state minister said.

Talking to reporters, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said these oxygen concentrators will be distributed in various districts of the state.

''Different states in the country have received 4,000 oxygen concentrators from the WHO. They will be beneficial in providing treatment to patients. The government has been continuously making efforts to check the spread of coronavirus in the state,'' he said.

The minister was present at the government drug store here, where these 100 concentrators were delivered.

''Thanks to the sustained efforts, the positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has come down and the recovery rate has improved,'' he said.

Talking about Mucormycosis or black fungus, a rare but serious infection being found in COVID-19 patients, he said the government has made a provision to provide free treatment against this disease in five state-run medical colleges, and also constituted a task force.

WHO's state team leader Dr Abhishek Jain and Dr Jatin Thakkar and Bhopal's chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, among others, were present on the occasion.

