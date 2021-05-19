Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh gets 100 oxygen concentrators from WHO

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday received 100 oxygen concentrators sent by the World Health Organisation WHO for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a state minister said.Talking to reporters, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said these oxygen concentrators will be distributed in various districts of the state.Different states in the country have received 4,000 oxygen concentrators from the WHO.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:38 IST
Madhya Pradesh gets 100 oxygen concentrators from WHO

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday received 100 oxygen concentrators sent by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a state minister said.

Talking to reporters, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said these oxygen concentrators will be distributed in various districts of the state.

''Different states in the country have received 4,000 oxygen concentrators from the WHO. They will be beneficial in providing treatment to patients. The government has been continuously making efforts to check the spread of coronavirus in the state,'' he said.

The minister was present at the government drug store here, where these 100 concentrators were delivered.

''Thanks to the sustained efforts, the positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has come down and the recovery rate has improved,'' he said.

Talking about Mucormycosis or black fungus, a rare but serious infection being found in COVID-19 patients, he said the government has made a provision to provide free treatment against this disease in five state-run medical colleges, and also constituted a task force.

WHO's state team leader Dr Abhishek Jain and Dr Jatin Thakkar and Bhopal's chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, among others, were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

How two Sainik Farms RWAs charging entry fees from vehicles entering colony: HC asks police, SDMC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the police and South Delhi Municipal Corporation how two Resident Welfare Associations RWAs of Sainik Farms here were charging entry fees from commercial vehicles as well as ambulances without permiss...

Palestinian leader accuses Israel of war crimes

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says Israel is carrying out organised state terrorism and war crimes in Gaza that are punishable under international law.In a televised address Wednesday, he said the Palestinians will not hesitate to pur...

70 pc of organisations to shift focus from big to small and wide data by 2025: Gartner

Nearly 70 per cent of organisations will shift their focus from big to small and wide data by 2025, providing more context for analytics and making artificial intelligence AI less data hungry, according to Gartner Inc. Disruptions such as t...

IOC net rises to Rs 8,781 cr in Jan-Mar

Indian Oil Corporation IOC, the nations biggest oil firm, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 8,781.30 crore in the March quarter, helped by a surge in refining margins as higher crude prices boosted the inventory ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021