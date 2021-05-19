Left Menu

UK increasingly confident that vaccines work against Indian variant

Johnson last week said the extent to which the variant could disrupt the planned exit from lockdown would depend on how much more transmissible it was. Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, said there was a "glimmer of hope" from the latest data that the transmissibility of the variant might be lower than first feared.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:49 IST
UK increasingly confident that vaccines work against Indian variant

Britain is increasingly confident that vaccines work against the coronavirus variant first found in India, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, with a leading epidemiologist saying it may be spreading less quickly than at first feared. Johnson has warned that the emergence of the B.1.617.2 variant might derail his plans to lift England's lockdown fully on June 21, but on Wednesday he said the latest data had been encouraging.

"We have increasing confidence vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian variant," he told parliament. Johnson last week said the extent to which the variant could disrupt the planned exit from lockdown would depend on how much more transmissible it was.

Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, said there was a "glimmer of hope" from the latest data that the transmissibility of the variant might be lower than first feared. "The magnitude of that advantage seems to have dropped a little bit with the most recent data," he told BBC radio, adding more data was needed.

He said that while there was a "good deal of confidence" that vaccines would continue to protect against severe disease, the variant might lead to reduced vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission. Ferguson said the initial rapid growth of B.1.617.2 had been among people who had travelled and who had a higher chance of living in multi-generational households or in deprived areas, and the ease of transmission might not be replicated in other settings.

Graham Medley, a professor of disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said that while the variant was growing quickly in some places, "we haven't yet seen it take off and grow rapidly everywhere else". "One of the key things we'll be looking for in the coming weeks will be: how far does it spread outside of those areas," he told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dushyant Chautala hits out at farmer leaders, says their intent is to serve own interest

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the intent of the 40 farmer leaders -- spearheading the stir against Centres three new farm laws -- is not to resolve the issue, but to serve their own interests.Chautala was...

U.S. bars entry to former Albanian president Berisha due to corruption

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday barred former Albanian president and prime minister Sali Berisha and his family from entering the United States due to corrupt acts and abuse of power. Blinken said in a statement that Ber...

Pak foreign funding case: More undeclared accounts of Imran Khan's PTI surface

More undeclared bank accounts of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI have surfaced as the perusal of the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led partys financial documents continued for the second day on Tuesday. Sources informed Dawn that as mo...

4 held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Noida

The police here have arrested four people for alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders and and other equipment.A case was registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC, against the ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021